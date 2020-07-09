Kanpur encounter: Suspended Chaubeypur station officer, sub inspector arrested

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:27 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and sub inspector KK Sharma on the charge of conspiring for the attack on the police team during a failed raid at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3, police officials said. Eight police personnel were killed in the ambush that day.

Kanpur’s senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar P said the investigation found that Tiwari and Sharma leaked information about the raid to Dubey. Both Tiwari and Sharma were in police custody for the last four days and they underwent sustained questioning for their role in the failed raid that led to the ambush. They were formally arrested afterwards.

Also read| Kanpur shootout case: Wedding, ambush and death, all in nine days

Inspector general, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said the two police officers were present in Bikru at the time of the raid and they ran away as the firing began. In a special report sent to the then Kanpur SSP on March 14, deputy SP Devendra Mishra, who was subsequently killed in the ambush, had accused Tiwari of being hand in glove with Vikas Dubey. In the report, Mishra said Tiwari was shielding the gangster and if he did not mend his ways, a major happening could take place.

Similarly, BJP MLA Bhagwati Prasad Sagar had made serious allegations to the Uttar Pradesh DGP about Tiwari. In his letter, a copy of which is with HT, Sagar alleged Tiwari was running a gambing den and harassing the commoners. Sagar has confirmed that he had sent the letter. An inspector-rank officer was inquiring into the complaint and had recorded the statements of policemen on June 28. Tiwari was suspended on July 4, a day after the shootout. Another sub-inspector Kunwar Pal, posted for the last four years and constable Rajeev Kumar could also be arrested, said officials.

Also read: How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit

Tiwari and Sharma were produced in court and they were remanded in judicial custody, officials said. Sub-inspector KK Sharma, posted in Chaubeypur for the last two years, had allegedly spoken to Dubey nine hours before the ambush.