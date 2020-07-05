Kanpur firing case: Police nab Vikas Dubey’s aide after gunfight

india

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:34 IST

Police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday arrested one of the accused in the brutal killings of the eight policemen in Kanpur Dehat district after a gunfight in Kalyanpur area near Kanpur city, officials said.

Officials said Daya Shankar Agnihotri suffered a bullet wound in his right leg in the retaliatory firing by the police team. He is one of the 18 aides of Dubey named in the first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the killing of the policemen.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to find him.

According to news agency ANI, Agnihotri opened fire at the police team going to arrest him on Saturday night. Police have recovered a gun and cartridges from Agnihotri’s possession, it reported.

Vikas Dubey, a hardened criminal who has 60 cases of murder and kidnapping among others, is the main accused in the killing of the policemen in Kanpur Dehat’s Bikri village.

Dubey’s men had fired indiscriminately on the police team out to nab him, killing a deputy superintendent, three sub-inspectors and four constables in an ambush that the police said was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

Officials had said on Saturday they will seize illegal properties and money in Dubey’s bank accounts under the gangster act, following which Lucknow Police seized the vehicles parked at his residence in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also increased the prize money for the arrest of Dubey.