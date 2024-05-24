Kanpur teen hits 4 people with car months after killing 2, sent to remand home

In a similar case to the Pune Porsche accident, a 15-year-old boy was detained by the Kanpur Police and sent to a juvenile home for mowing down and killing 2 people with his father's car in October 2023, officials said on Thursday. Months after the accident, the accused boy recently injured four more people in the city's Barra area. Kanpur teen sent to juvenile home after killing 2 in hit-and-run (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This case emerged days after a 17-year-old boy in Pune allegedly killed two IT professionals while driving his father's Porsche. The teen got bail less than a day after his arrest, sparking a national outrage and demand for a deeper probe into the matter.

The 15-year-old boy in Kanpur, who allegedly mowed down two people, is the son of a prominent doctor in the city. According to reports, a probe was also initiated against a section of the local police over their alleged inaction in the case.

Briefing reporters, the additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Harish Chandra, said a departmental inquiry has been launched over the alleged delay in the filing of the chargesheet against the accused teen and acting against him. It was further alleged that the accused minor was allowed to roam free despite direct involvement in two hit-and-run cases.

The ACP said, “On October 27, 2023, a case was registered that a car was involved in a hit-and-run incident in which two persons lost their lives. The case was registered under IPC Section 304 A, and further investigation determined that a minor was behind the wheel of the vehicle. The accused was detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on May 21, this year. The Board committed him to a juvenile correctional centre.”

Meanwhile, in the Pune hit-and-run case, the police questioned the accused teenager's grandfather, driver and friend to corroborate the facts of the accident. A forensic team also examined the Porsche car, which was allegedly being driven by the teenager at the time of the accident.

After days of massive outrage over his bail in the case, the teenager was sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.

His father was also arrested. Two owners of bars in Pune were arrested in the case for serving liquor to the boy.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)