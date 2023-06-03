Home / India News / ‘Brij Bhushan ka saath’: Kapil Sibal slams Modi govt's silence on wrestlers' protest

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 03, 2023 01:10 PM IST

The attack by Kapil Sibal came as voices calling for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, grew louder.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday stepped up his attack on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as he remained scot-free despite allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a dig at the ruling government’s slogan‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.(PTI)
The former Congress leader tweeted, “Brij Bhushan Singh, with mounting evidence, public outcry, still not arrested. PM silent, HM silent, BJP silent, RSS silent. Message enough for those investigating!"

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP and RSS in the matter, Sibal took a dig at the ruling government’s slogan ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.

"Sabka saath nahin Brij Bhushan ka saath! (Not with everyone but with Brij Bhushan)," he added.

The two FIRs against Singh, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were filed by the Delhi Police on the basis of complaints of six wrestlers and the father of a minor on April 28. The FIRS allege groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different locations in a span of 10 years.

Sibal's previous attacks on Singh

Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, had earlier asked if this' is a 'new India’ where POCSO Act and an immediate arrest only applies to accused other than Singh, who is a BJP MP. On Thursday, he wrote on Twitter, "Brij Bhushan :“Ready to hang myself if single allegation proved” Suicide ? Doesn’t sound real!”

Singh postpones ‘grand’ rally

Amid growing demands to arrest Singh, he said on Friday that his Jan Chetna Maha Rally in Ayodhya has been postponed due to “safety reasons.” He announced the decision in a Facebook post citing the ongoing police investigation against him and Supreme Court directives. The Lok Sabha member from Kaiserganj maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated.

Khap panchayat leaders have given an ultimatum to the government to arrest Singh by June 9, failure of which will lead to a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

