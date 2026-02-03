Kapu women were attacked using Pawan Kalyan's name, says daughter of former minister Ambati Rambabu

Ambati Mounica, daughter of former minister Ambati Rambabu, strongly condemned the pre-planned attack on their family home by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers, describing it as a barbaric act that used Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's influence to target Kapu women, a press release stated. YSR Congress Party president Satrucharla Parikshit Raju, centre, and other party leaders during a candlelight rally in the Kurupam constituency protesting the attack on former minister Ambati Rambabu. (@YSRCParty)

Speaking to the media at their residence in Guntur alongside her mother and sister, Mounica expressed deep anguish over the incident, where attackers hurled abusive language and assaulted them with sticks and rods for eight hours while police remained mere spectators.

Ambati Mounica demanded that Home Minister Anitha immediately respond and take action against those responsible, questioning if the minister would justify attacks on women. Mounica held Pawan Kalyan accountable, asking where he was while Kapu women like them, proud of their community, faced such brutality in his name, with slurs and violence directed at them. She urged him to introspect, recalling past incidents where his own mother was insulted, and emphasised that no one should use caste labels to justify assaults.

Mounica stated that the attack was orchestrated under the direction of Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, who incited TDP cadres, with videos as evidence. She called on Madhavi to reflect on her actions, noting she, too, has a family and is being used as a pawn by TDP leaders.

Mounica criticised the diversionary tactics linking the assault to the Tirumala laddu issue and questioned Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar comments, which triggered attacks on women in a state led by a female Home Minister.

She asserted that the assault stemmed from perceiving them as vulnerable due to YSRCP's current opposition status, vowing that such intimidation would not deter them.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police tightened security at the residence of former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge Ambati Rambabu after alleged vandalism by TDP activists.

A large number of TDP activists had gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Following the incident, police increased security in the area to prevent further incidents. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel have been deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area.

Rambabu was arrested at his residence a day earlier, after police surrounded the area, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van, according to the Guntur West DSP.

The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu. TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology, warning that failure to do so would prompt them to urge the police to file a formal case against him for the alleged abuse.