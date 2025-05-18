Menu Explore
Karnataka: 21-year-old woman jumps to death from university hostel in Phagwara

PTI |
May 18, 2025 09:38 PM IST

Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide. However, an investigation was underway.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a private university's hostel in Punjab's Phagwara, police said on Sunday.

The woman's body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara and probe is under way. (Representative image)(Pexels)
The woman's body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara and probe is under way. (Representative image)(Pexels)

Karnataka native Akanksha completed her engineering course from the university and had been working as an aerospace engineer in New Delhi for the past six months, they said.

She was selected for a job in Japan and came to the university to get some certificates and other documents. However, she allegedly jumped from the hostel building on Saturday night, the police said.

Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide. However, an investigation was underway.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara and her family has been informed, the SHO said.

