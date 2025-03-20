Karnataka approves 100% salary hike for CM, ministers, and MLAs

The Karnataka government has approved a 100% salary hike for the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs, sparking a heated debate. The approval was granted for two amendment bills. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah at the state legislative assembly in Bengaluru on March 7, 2025.(Karnataka CMO/PTI)

The approval was granted for the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Sources indicate that the bills are likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday itself.

Home Minister G Parameshwara justified the hike, citing rising expenditures and the need for lawmakers to survive.

"The justification is that their expenditure is also going up along with other people. A common man is also suffering, and MLAs are also suffering. So, recommendations have come from MLAs and others, and that is why the Chief Minister has taken the decision. Everybody has to survive and CM will manage to give this money from some account...," Parameshwara said.

State minister MB Patil also defended the proposal, arguing that raising lawmakers' pay and perks is acceptable if decided by an independent committee. Patil pointed out that even the Prime Minister, Ministers, and MPs are among the highest-paid in the world, which makes them more independent and less corrupt.

"There is nothing wrong in the salary and perks of MLAs being raised, it is not fair if we do it ourselves; that's why a committee is there which is recommended...you take the example, the PM, Ministers and MPs are highest paid in the world...that makes them very independent not corrupt...we cannot compare our salaries to Singapore but still decent pay should be given...," said MB Patil speaking to ANI.

However, not everyone is convinced. Congress legislator Dr Ranganath expressed uncertainty about the matter and didn't expect a personal raise. He acknowledged that some MLAs require a basic salary to manage expenses, but suggested a more modest hike of 10-20%.

" I am not very sure about this issue. I am a doctor and MLA. I am not expecting that hike personally, but there are many MLAs who need a basic salary. If they give a hike, it won't be more than 10 or 20 per cent," said Ranganath.

The proposal has sparked debate, with critics questioning the necessity of a hike while the state faces various financial 'challenges'.