'Forcefully passed': Karnataka BJP Chief criticises Waqf Amendment Bill

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BY Vijayendra on Thursday criticised the resolution passed by the Karnataka assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) bill, saying that the CM Siddaramaiah-led government had "forcefully passed" it. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

The Karnataka government had passed a resolution against the union government's proposed legislation on Wedenesday, amidst protests from the Opposition bench.

"CM Siddaramaiah had passed a bill forcefully opposing the amendment made by the Central Govt to Waqf. The motive is clear: When Modi ji is interested in bringing transparency to Waqf, the Siddaramaiah government wants to protect the land grabbers," Vijayendra said.

Accusing Congress leaders of being involved in alleged land grabbing, he said that the BJP will be exposing such "scams" to the people.

"Congress leaders are involved in this land grab scam. BJP will expose the Congress government before the people of Karnataka," the BJP leader said.

Further criticising the decision of giving 4 percent reservation to minorities, as "appeasement politics," he said that the party would be protesting on the streets against both the issues.

"Bringing 4% reservation for Muslims in contracts is very unfortunate. Doesn't he see any other people in the Hindu community? Why this appeasement politics? The state's law and order are deteriorating day by day due to appeasement politics. BJP will take it to the streets on issues of Waqf amendment, 4% quota for Muslims," he said.

Earlier on March 19, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashok had voiced strong objections to the resolution, alleging that the state government was supporting Muslims to gain votes.

"We discussed Waqf issues for two days because all our temples and farmers' land have been acquired by the Waqf Board. Many government schools, which have existed for the last 60-70 years, have also been declared as Waqf properties. The Karnataka government is supporting Muslims because of votes," Ashok stated.

The resolution was tabled by state's Law Minister H K Patil.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been a topic of debate, as it aims to amend provisions related to the administration of Waqf properties. The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.