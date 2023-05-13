Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Impact’ of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka? Here's Congress report card

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh has released a report card highlighting the "direct impact" of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi, in Karnataka.

After the Congress's resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, the party has released a report card highlighting the party's "impact" from the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi. Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh shared a comparative analysis table showcasing the party's performance in 20 assembly constituencies that were covered during the padyatra.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar with Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (PTI file)

According to the list, the Congress, which secured five out of the 20 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, experienced significant growth in 2023 and was leading in 15 seats as of 4pm. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which previously won nine out of these 20 seats, was leading in just two. The Janata Dal (Secular), victorious in six seats before, was leading in three.

“While this is the direct impact of the #BharatJodoYatra in Karnataka, the intangible impact was uniting the party, reviving the cadre and shaping the narrative for the Karnataka elections. It was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from the many conversations @RahulGandhi had with the people of Karnataka, that the Guarantees and the promises in our manifesto were discussed and finalised,” Ramesh tweeted.

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had entered Karnataka on September 30 last year at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the assembly election, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka. According to the Election Commission website, the party won 122 seats and was leading in 14 constituencies.

The BJP won 56 seats and was ahead in eight segments. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 18 seats and was leading in two constituencies.

