Karnataka BJP’s tweet on NPR sparks controversy

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 05:48 IST

The Karnataka unit of BJP on Saturday sparked a controversy while targeting those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed nationwide National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). On the day that Delhi went to polls, the Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP posted a video of Muslim women queuing up with their voter IDs in their hands, and tweeted, “Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum!!! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise.”

Taking a dig at the protesters for their slogan of “Kaagaz nahi dikhaayenge [when officials seek papers during the NPR exercise),” the party said people should keep their documents ready for when they will need to furnish them for the NPR exercise.

However, the tweet contradicts the Centre’s stand that one wouldn’t need to submit any documents for the NPR. The clarification had come in the wake of media reports that the trial NPR form asking for the “place of birth of parents” had received Centre’s approval.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, senior RSS functionary Ram Lal also hit out at the anti-CAA protesters by saying that those insisting they won’t show their documents will be dealt a blow by the results of Delhi assembly elections.

After casting his vote in the national capital, Ram Lal, while urging the voters to keep their documents handy, said while pressing the EVM button, they should keep in mind who [which party] can make Delhi the best capital city in the world.

“My message to the voters is, “Aaj apna kaagaz zaroor lekar jayein. Kaagaz jaroor dikhayein (Carry your document today and do show them, that’s my appeal to them),” he said.