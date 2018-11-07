Karnataka bypoll results vindicate anti-Modi wave: Chandrababu Naidu before Kumaraswamy, Stalin meet

BJP’s loss in four of the five seats in the Karnataka bypolls has vindicated people’s mood against the NDA rule, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday, as he prepares to meet his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy and other leaders as part of his efforts to mobilise opposition forces against the Narendra Modi regime.

“The outcome of byelections in Karnataka that saw the BJP’s rout vindicated the public mood and undercurrents against the rule of NDA at the centre across the country. It’s a clear indication that the ruling coalition is getting alienated from people on a fast track which could be seen in the BJP slide in Karnataka within six months of the state Assembly elections,” Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying at a party’s coordination committee meeting by the TDO office in a release.

According to sources in the chief minister’s office, Naidu will meet Kumaraswamy and his father, HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister and the JD(S) chief, in Bengaluru on November 9.

Later that day, the Andhra chief minister will fly to Chennai and meet DMK chief and Tamil Nadu opposition leader M K Stalin.

The meetings come in the wake of the success of the JDS-Congress coalition in the bypolls in five constituencies of Karnataka and will give an impetus to the alternative front against the NDA, TDP spokesman D Manikya Varaprasad said.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance won two of three Lok Sabha seats and both the assembly seats with hefty margins in the Karnataka by-elections, results for which were declared on Tuesday.

Sources said Naidu may undertake similar visits to West Bengal and Kerala to meet the chief ministers Mamata Benerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan as part of his anti-BJP front mobilisation.

In a symbolic gesture, Naidu expressed his resolve to usher in Diwali for the country in true spirit by bringing an end to the NDA’s misrule.

“The real Diwali for the country is the day when the misrule of the NDA is put an end to,” he said in his Diwali message to the people. “Seeing a glow in people’s eyes is the real Diwali for me,” he added.

The TDP leader during his two visits to Delhi in the last fortnight claimed to have gotten the support of Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Mayawati of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, and Sharad Yadav of Lok Tantrik Janata Dal from Bihar, after meeting them.

Sources in the TDP said Naidu may give shape to his plans to float a front-like outfit after finishing the initial rounds of one-to-one interactions with the like-minded leaders from several states.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 12:48 IST