Karnataka: Chitradurga teacher suspended after chemical falls on 8-yr-old girl, case filed

Bengaluru: A headmaster of a government school in Chitradurga taluk was suspended after a chemical substance fell on an eight-year-old student, officers familiar with the matter said on Saturday. HT Image

Police have identified the accused as Rangaswamy, the headmaster of a government senior primary school. An officer familiar with the matter said the chemical that fell on the girl is often used to clean toilets.

A case has been registered against the headmaster at the Chitradurga rural police station and he has been suspended from his duties by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), the officer added.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother Pavithra, the incident took place on the school premises after the Dussehra holiday on October 25.

When students returned to the school, the headmaster instructed them to assist with toilet cleaning.

“The victim visited the toilet while the cleaning process was on. At this time, the headmaster was supposedly angry at the students and is likely to have gestured in a way that some powder (chemical substance) from his pocket inadvertently spilled onto the sprinkler and hit the student. The injured student was subsequently admitted to the Chitradurga district hospital,” said a senior officer.

Headmaster Rangaswamy later shifted the injured girl to the district hospital.

When questioned about the incident, the headmaster said that there was no malicious intent involved in the incident.

He said the senior students were helping clean the school premises, which also included the toilet.

“Following the complaint from the girl’s mother, we have registered a case against Rangaswamy under the JJ Act and section 337 (causing hurt) and 224 (obstruction to arrest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Y Mudduraj, Chitradurga rural police inspector, speaking to HT.

The girl has been discharged from the hospital and is out of danger, he added.