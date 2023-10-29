News / India News / Karnataka: Chitradurga teacher suspended after chemical falls on 8-yr-old girl, case filed

Karnataka: Chitradurga teacher suspended after chemical falls on 8-yr-old girl, case filed

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Oct 29, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Headmaster suspended after chemical substance falls on student in Chitradurga school; case registered against him, girl out of danger.

Bengaluru: A headmaster of a government school in Chitradurga taluk was suspended after a chemical substance fell on an eight-year-old student, officers familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Police have identified the accused as Rangaswamy, the headmaster of a government senior primary school. An officer familiar with the matter said the chemical that fell on the girl is often used to clean toilets.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A case has been registered against the headmaster at the Chitradurga rural police station and he has been suspended from his duties by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), the officer added.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother Pavithra, the incident took place on the school premises after the Dussehra holiday on October 25.

When students returned to the school, the headmaster instructed them to assist with toilet cleaning.

“The  victim visited the toilet while the cleaning process was on. At this time, the headmaster was supposedly angry at the students and is likely to have gestured in a way that some powder (chemical substance) from his pocket inadvertently spilled onto the sprinkler and hit the student. The injured student was subsequently admitted to the Chitradurga district hospital,” said a senior officer.

Headmaster Rangaswamy  later shifted the injured girl to the district hospital.

When questioned about the incident, the headmaster said that there was no malicious intent involved in the incident.

He said the senior students were helping clean the school premises, which also included the toilet.

“Following the complaint from the girl’s mother, we have registered a case against Rangaswamy under the JJ Act and section 337 (causing hurt) and 224 (obstruction to arrest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Y  Mudduraj, Chitradurga rural police inspector, speaking to HT.

The girl has been discharged from the hospital and is out of danger, he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out