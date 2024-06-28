Karnataka CID files charge sheet against former CM Yediyurappa in Pocso case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The charges, which include severe offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, follow a complaint filed by a 54-year-old woman on March 14. The Karnataka CID on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor girl. (PTI)

The charge sheet is 714 pages long and lists 74 witnesses. The other three accused are Arun YM, M Rudresh and G Mariswamy, all aides of the former chief minister.

Rubbishing the allegations against him, Yediyurappa had said, “I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are engaging in trickery, the people will teach them a lesson.”

According to the operative part of the charge sheet, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT, the complainant alleged that on February 2, Yediyurappa sexually abused her 17-year-old daughter at his residence The mother and daughter had visited Yediyurappa seeking help in another abuse case.

According to the charge sheet, the incident took place around 11.15 am when the complainant and her daughter visited Yediyurappa at his residence. The document outlines the sequence of events, stating that Yediyurappa held the victim’s right wrist with his left hand and instructed her to follow him. He then took her to a meeting room, secured the door, and asked if she remembered the face of the person who previously harmed her. When she responded affirmatively twice, he inquired about her age at that time. Upon learning her age, Yediyurappa allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Following the assault, Yediyurappa allegedly offered money to both the victim and her mother. The charge sheet states, “He took some money from his pocket and put it in the hand of the aggrieved girl and went out. Then the accused told the complainant who was sitting in the hall that he would not be able to do anything in her case.”

In addition to charges of sexual harassment and assault under IPC Section 354A and POCSO Act Section 8, Yediyurappa faces charges under IPC Sections 204 and 214 for attempting to destroy evidence and offering bribes.

The charge sheet further states that on February 20, after the complainant uploaded a video related to the incident on her Facebook account, Yediyurappa, through his accomplices, coerced her into deleting the video.

After the mother died of cancer in May, the brother of the survivor approached the Karnataka High Court and complained that there had been no progress in the investigation.

The CID questioned the 81-year-old former CM earlier this month and on June 15, the Karnataka High Court asked the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police not to arrest him, citing his willingness to be part of the investigation.