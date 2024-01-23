Karnataka CM inaugurates Ram temple in city amid Ayodhya fervour

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a Ram temple in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area on Monday, the day the Ram Lalla idol was the consecrated in Ayodhya. He also unveiled a 33-foot-long Hanuman idol at the temple. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the Sitarama Lakshmana temple in Mahadevapura, constructed by the Hirandahalli Srirama Temple Trust, is an important religious site in Bengaluru (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the final leg of rituals in the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday by symbolically opening the eyes of the deity. This marked the end of the week-long consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16.

Siddaramaiah said the Sitarama Lakshmana temple in Mahadevapura, constructed by the Hirandahalli Srirama Temple Trust, is an important religious site in Bengaluru. “The Sitarama Lakshmana Temple built by the Hirandahalli Srirama Temple Trust will be an important temple in Bengaluru. The 33-foot-high monolithic Anjaneya Swamy idol was also inaugurated and later I participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam event,” he said.

The CM said that he does not keep politics in mind when it comes to God and religion. “Lord Ram belongs to everyone, and it is sad that a particular party is claiming credit for Hinduism in this country. In my life, I never brought religion into politics, and I am working in a party that believes in secularism.”

He said not all states observed a holiday, and the central government announced only a half-day holiday to mark the Ram temple inauguration. Siddaramaiah on Sunday made it clear there won’t be holiday to celebrate the Ayodhya event.

The chief minister criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for “falsely” portraying opposition parties as against Lord Ram. He accused the BJP of trying to obstruct the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress that is currently travelling through Assam. Alleging that the BJP has malicious intentions, he said the party is hindering a peaceful padayatra.

Although he expressed intentions to visit Ayodhya in the future, Siddaramaiah said that the essence of Lord Ram remains universal, and the construction of the temple in Mahadevpur is not a political statement.

Leaders of the opposition BJP participated in special poojas at various temples in Bengaluru to commemorate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They watched the live telecast of the consecration on giant screens set up on the temple premises, along with a large number of people. The special pooja and live telecast were organised by the Bengaluru unit of the BJP.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa attended festivities at the Anjaneya temple in Banaswadi and expressed outrage over Siddaramaiah not declaring a state holiday for the Ram Temple consecration.

“Siddaramaiah’s government is an anti-Hindu government. They do not even have the idea of ​​a Ram rajya. In many parts of the country, a holiday is given to commemorate Ram. But Siddaramaiah has not done the job of declaring a holiday,” he told reporters in Bengaluru

“People will teach him a proper lesson in the coming days,” he said, refusing to comment on Siddaramaiah’s opening of a Rama temple in Mahadevpura.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashok took part in similar religious ceremonies at Maruthi Mandira in Vijayanagar while his party colleague and former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda took part in ceremonies at Maruthi temple in Dollars Colony.

Across Karnataka, the BJP organised similar religious ceremonies and offerings, with leaders like KS Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), CT Ravi (Chikkamagaluru), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Mangaluru), and V Sunil Kumar (Udupi) participating in ceremonies in their home districts. Union minister Pralhad Joshi performed a pooja in Hubballi, and Leader of Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary offered prayers in Kotathattu village panchayat in Udupi district.