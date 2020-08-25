e-paper
Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods and to strengthen the party’s district units.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar.(PTI)
         

DK Shivakumar, the president of Congress’ Karnataka unit president, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The senior Congress leader has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods and to strengthen the party’s district units.

Before Shivakumar, chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease. They have been discharged after being cured.

Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 infection tally jumped to 3,167,323 after recording 60,975 fresh infections in a day, the health ministry dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

There are 704,348 active cases, a decline of 6,423 from Monday, and 58,390 people have succumbed to the disease till date.

