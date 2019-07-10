Karnataka Political Crisis Live: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai

Karnataka’s wobbly coalition government received a breather on Tuesday when assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected the resignations of eight lawmakers and asked five others to meet and convince him that their letters offering to demit membership of the House were indeed genuine.Kumar’s decisions came as top Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD (S), leaders scrambled to win back rebels whose withdrawal has endangered the alliance’s thin majority in the Karnataka assembly.Follow live updates here: