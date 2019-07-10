Karnataka Political Crisis Live: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai

Karnataka’s wobbly coalition government received a breather on Tuesday when assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected the resignations of eight lawmakers and asked five others to meet and convince him that their letters offering to demit membership of the House were indeed genuine.

Kumar’s decisions came as top Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD (S), leaders scrambled to win back rebels whose withdrawal has endangered the alliance’s thin majority in the Karnataka assembly.

8:22 am IST Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs fear for life during H D Kumaraswamy's proposed visit to hotel Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar here on Wednesday.





8:13 am IST Security deployed outside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying Mumbai: Security deployed outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel.





8:06 am IST Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel: Mumbai Police Mumbai Police: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel, reports news agency ANI.





8:05 am IST We have deployed adequate police personnel outside the hotel: Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said, "The MLA's are in the hotel and we have deployed adequate police personnel outside the hotel in the morning to look into any kind of law and order situation."





8:03 am IST We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics: DK Shivakumar Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, in Mumbai: Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We have come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them.




