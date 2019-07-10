Karnataka crisis: Drama outside Mumbai hotel, Congress’s Shivakumar retreats after protests

High drama was witnessed outside Mumbai’s Renaissance hotel as a Karnataka Congress leader, who had come to meet the party rebels staying there since resigning from the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet last week, was met with protesters and was escorted away by police.

Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda gathered outside the hotel in Powai and started shouting ‘Go back, go back’, as soon as Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrived. This was preceded by the rebel MLAs writing to Mumbai police saying they felt ‘threatened’ as Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar may storm the hotel.

“I’ve booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we’ve to hold negotiations. We can’t go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other,” Shivakumar said outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.

Shivakumar was later escorted away from the hotel by Mumbai police.

Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali earlier wrote to the commissioner of police seeking security.

“We have heard that Shri (HD) Kumaraswamy and Shri (DK) Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel premises and we feel threatened because of the same,” they wrote in the letter on Tuesday.

The MLAs said they do not want to meet the two leaders and asked the police to not to allow them to enter the Renaissance Hotel.

Reports, however, said Shivakumar and a Janata Dal(Secular) leader and not chief minister HD Kumaraswamy landed in the city on Wednesday morning to firefight as the coalition government in the southern state faced a crisis after 13 lawmakers resigned.

“The MLA’s are in the hotel and we have deployed adequate police personnel outside the hotel in the morning to look into any kind of law and order situation,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

Their visit comes a day after Karnataka’s wobbly coalition government received a breather after assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected the resignations of eight lawmakers and asked five others to meet and convince him that their letters offering to demit membership of the House were indeed genuine.

Kumar’s decisions came as top Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), leaders scrambled to win back rebels whose withdrawal has endangered the alliance’s thin majority in the Karnataka assembly.

Kumar, who returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after an outstation trip, said eight of the 13 MLAs who resigned last week did not submit their letters in the prescribed format and would have to personally furnish fresh resignation letters.

The other five – including former state home minister Ramalinga Reddy, seen to be a key leader of the rebel group – were asked to meet the speaker on Friday, when the assembly commences its monsoon session, and on Monday to convince Kumar that their letters were voluntary and had not been coerced.

All 13 MLAs – 10 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) – submitted their resignations to the speaker’s office last week, threatening the government’s slim majority in the 224-member assembly.

Two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the state’s Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Monday. A suspended lawmaker separately confirmed he would quit. Earlier, 12 lawmakers put in their papers on Saturday.

The strength of Karnataka’s 224-member assembly will be reduced to 211 if their resignations are accepted. A party or a coalition would need 106 seats to form a government in such a scenario.

The Congress-JD (S) coalition will be left with 104 members while the BJP will have the support of 105. The BJP is also likely to get the backing of two independents.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 08:05 IST