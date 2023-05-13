Karnataka election 2023 results: LIVE vote counting updates for Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund, Nargund

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency constitutes - Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund, Nargund seats.

In 2018, Bagalkot was won by BJP's Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath with 85,653 votes. BJP's Siddu Savadi won Terdal constituency in 2018. Congress honcho Siddaramaiah won Badami seat in 2018 with 67,599 votes Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud won Jamkhandi seat in 2018 from INC with 49,245 votes. Hungund seat was won by Doddanagouda G Patil in 2018 from BJP who secured 65012 votes. BJP's Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil won Nargund seat in 2018 with 73,045 votes.

Counting begins for Assembly elections 2023:

Seats Candidate Total Votes Terdal Siddu Savadi (BJP) 69098 Badami B B Chimmanakatti (INC) 65,203 Jamkhandi Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti (BJP) 78,453 Bagalkot Veerabhadrayya Charantimath (INC) 69,199 Hungund Kashappanavara Shivashankrappa (INC) 68,045 Nargund C.C. Patil (BJP) 72,835