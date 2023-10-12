Karnataka: Father kills 20-year-old daughter over inter-caste relationship

A father allegedly killed his elder daughter for having a relationship with a Dalit boy from Bidalur village in Devanahalli taluk of Rural District in Karnataka on Wednesday night, police said. Police said they have arrested the father and an investigation is on. (Representative Image)

According to police, the father, Manjunath (47), owns a chicken shop in Bidalur village. He was allegedly upset about his daughter Kavana’s (20) inter-caste relationship and had warned her many times to end their relationship. But Kavana insisted on marrying the boy. After heated arguments at home at night, the father slit the throat of his daughter using a sickle which is used in chicken shop, police added.

It is said that Kavana, studying in second year degree course, belonged to the Nayaka caste, while her lover was from the Scheduled Caste in Yaliyur village of Devanahalli taluk.

“Soon after receiving news, we arrested the accused,” Vishwanathapura police station inspector Nagappa Ambigere told HT. He said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway

Notably, this wasn’t the only romantic relationship causing strife in Manjunath’s family, as his third daughter was also involved in a love affair, which had recently been a subject of police intervention. Following negotiations with the authorities, the 17-year-old daughter was sent to a government care center when she refused to go home. Police officials in the know of the developments said that she also had an inter-caste affair which was opposed by the family members.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON