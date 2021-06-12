Karnataka govt eases Covid curbs on economic, other activities. All you need to know

Karnataka government on Saturday announced phased relaxations of economic and other activities from 6am of June 14 to 6am of June 21, including in Bengaluru. However, the weekend curfew would be in force from 7pm on June 18 to 5am on June 21. Night curfew would also be in force each night on remaining days between 7pm to 5am during the aforementioned period, the state government said.

"Wherein night curfew and weekend curfew are proposed to be imposed," the government order read.

This announcement comes after the unlock-related measures announced by chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa for 20 districts including Bengaluru city.

"From 14 June, these 11 districts will have some relaxation like the opening of essential shops," Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday, reported Mint.

Districts like Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu that have Covid-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent will continue to be under complete lockdown will June 21, he said.

All you need to know:

As restrictions are being eased in the state, except in 11 districts, the chief minister said all industries are allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength. However, garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff, reported Mint.

Shops dealing with essential goods can operate till 2pm. All construction activities are permitted and shops selling goods required for construction like steel, cement etc can also open, the chief minister said.

Street vendors can do their business from 6am to 2pm and autos and taxis can ply with a maximum of two passengers. Parks are also allowed to open but only from 5am to 10am, he said, Mint reported.

On public transport and government offices operations, the chief minister said buses are not allowed to operate, and government offices can function with 50 per cent strength.

Hotels and restaurants will continue with parcel services and bars can function only for takeaways till 2pm.