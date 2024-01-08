Karnataka govt grants 3-month amnesty to surrender wildlife artefacts

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has granted a three-month amnesty to individuals to surrender artefacts made from the body parts of wild animals. Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said the government’s decision to extend the return period aims to encourage compliance and discourage the illegal possession of wildlife trophies. (HT Archives)

The decision was announced after a cabinet meeting on Friday. An official notification is set to be issued shortly

The prohibited items under the Wildlife Protection Act include tiger claws, skin, elephant tusks, and deer antlers, among others.

Addressing the urgency of wildlife conservation, the cabinet has provided a one-time deadline for individuals to surrender any illegally acquired part or trophy of a wild animal. This move aligns with the state’s commitment to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity.

Engaging in activities such as stocking, transporting, keeping, selling, dressing, or consuming any wildlife organ is deemed a punishable offence, as outlined in the Wildlife Protection Act. The government’s decision to extend the return period aims to encourage compliance and discourage the illegal possession of wildlife trophies, forest minister Eshwar Khandre said.

“I participated in preliminary meetings with state forest minister in this regard. We suggested extending the time to declare wild artefacts to people,” chief conservator of forests Brijesh Kumar Deekshit told HT. He said it is a good opportunity for people to declare their artefacts and prove not guilty. “Government would announce in a gazette notification soon in this regard.”

The government had granted a 30-day period in 1973 and an additional 180 days in 2003, under Rule 34(1) of the Wildlife (Conservation) (Karnataka Rules) 1973, for individuals to obtain certificates of ownership for wildlife organs and trophies. Those who successfully secured such certificates are permitted to retain the items legally. However, due to a lack of awareness about the earlier amnesty periods, many individuals may not know the repercussions associated with illegal possession.

“To rectify this, the cabinet has approved a three-month grace period for the voluntary return of illegal wildlife organs. The impending government notification will provide detailed guidelines for the process. Individuals in possession of such items need to take advantage of this amnesty and comply with the regulations to avoid legal consequences,” Kandre said