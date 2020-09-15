e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam

Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam

When IMA stopped paying dividends in March 2019, investors lodged complaints with the police and in June 2019, the Karnataka government set up a SIT to investigate the more than 51,500 complaints which had been filed by investors.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:59 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
On 30 August 2019, the investigation had been transferred to CBI which after a probe sought permission of the state government to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar who was then IGP, CID and Ajay Hilor who was Deputy Commissioner East for extending favours and protecting interests of the IMA promoters.
On 30 August 2019, the investigation had been transferred to CBI which after a probe sought permission of the state government to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar who was then IGP, CID and Ajay Hilor who was Deputy Commissioner East for extending favours and protecting interests of the IMA promoters.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Karnataka government on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute two senior IPS officers Hemant M Nimbalkar and Ajay Hilori in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam in which several thousand investors have lost at least Rs 5000 crore.

IMA was an investment banking company run by Mahommed Mansoor Khan who claimed it was a sharia-compliant operation run on Islamic principles and which took huge deposits primarily from members of the Muslim community. When IMA stopped paying dividends in March 2019, investors lodged complaints with the police and in June 2019, the Karnataka government set up a SIT to investigate the more than 51,500 complaints which had been filed by investors.

On 30 August 2019, the investigation had been transferred to CBI which after a probe sought permission of the state government to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar who was then IGP, CID and Ajay Hilor who was Deputy Commissioner East under section 197 of CPC and section 170 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, for extending favours and protecting interests of the IMA promoters.

The CBI has said Nimbalkar favoured Mansoor Khan and IMA by preventing a proper enquiry into its affairs. Ajay Hilori has been accused of accepting illegal gratification for extending favours to Khan and IMA. The permission by the state government has been given to CBI vide a letter dated September 11, which was made public today. Incidentally, Nimbalkar’s wife Anjali is the sitting Congress MLA from Khanpur assembly segment of Belgavi.

Neither Hemant Nimbalkar nor Ajay Hilori were available to comment on the government’s decision to allow CBI to prosecute them.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In