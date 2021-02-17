‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged on Wednesday that the Karnataka government and the state police were not informed about climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest. Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.
“Disha Ravi’s arrest was made without informing the Karnataka police & state govt. These kinds of arrests have also been done in CAA-NRC cases, in Punjab who have been agitating against farm laws,” Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Rajya Sabha MP further pointed out that 140 cases had been registered against Indian citizens in the past six years but the conviction rate was close to only 1%. Sharpening his attack, Hussain said that the Centre just wanted to ensure that nobody speaks or protests against it. “They just want to see that nobody speaks or agitates against govt and create some sort of fearmongering among the common citizens,” he told ANI.
Hussain is the latest Opposition leader to condemn Ravi’s arrest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the Centre over the issue, accusing the government of ‘destroying the nation’s character and destiny by frightening people and not allowing them to talk.’ Addressing college students in Puducherry, Gandhi urged youngsters to not allow anyone to frighten them into silence.
Bengaluru-based Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 in connection with the toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. She is currently in a five-day judicial custody.
- Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
- India has been the fastest country in the world to cross all milestones ranging from 1 million to 7 million total vaccinations so far.
- Farmers who are planning to hold a mahapanchayat in the Malwa region said they will ignore the prohibitory orders.
- The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India’s solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Jodhpur.
- The group of envoys including those from several Europe Union countries are in the union territory to take first-hand account of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and government's efforts to restore normalcy.
