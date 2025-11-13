Karnataka HC allows RSS route march in Chittapur with 300 participants, 50-member band

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by the convenor of RSS in Kalaburagi, seeking permission to hold a route march in Chittapur town. The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by the convenor of RSS in Kalaburagi(HT_PRINT)

The court permitted the march on November 16 with 300 participants and a 50 member band. Justice MGS Kamal recorded that the Tahsildar of Chittapur had already granted permission for the event scheduled on November 16, subject to specific conditions.

Last week, the State had informed the court that it would positively consider the petitioner’s proposal for the march.

More about the hearing

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam, representing the petitioner, expressed gratitude to the authorities for allowing the event but prayed to the court to modify two conditions in the Tahsildar’s order.

He sought an increase in the cap on participants from 300 to 600 and the number of band members from 25 to 50, citing the organisation’s centenary celebrations and public sentiment attached to the occasion.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing for the State, opposed the plea to raise the number of participants, stating that the figure of 300 was fixed after assessing similar marches conducted by the petitioner in nearby areas, which typically saw 100–150 participants.

However, he did not object to raising the band strength from 25 to 50 members. Concurring with the State’s reasoning, the court allowed only the modification regarding the band and retained the limit of 300 marchers.

‘Except for…the order remains unchanged’

Justice Kamal said, “except for the increase in band strength to 50 members, the rest of the Tahsildar’s order shall remain unchanged.”

The court thus permitted the RSS route march to proceed on November 16 with a maximum of 300 participants and a 50-member band. The petition was accordingly disposed of.

The issue began when authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge, denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The Tahsildar of Chittapur, had then cited that the Bhim Army and other organisations have also informed, through a letter, that they too will conduct a route march on the same route on the same day.

However, hearing the petition filed by one Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS on October 19, the High Court aske them to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur. It had further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court.