Karnataka logs 253 Covid cases; govt attributes low tally to ‘tech issues’

The Karnataka government on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 infections, stating that the numbers were low due to technical issues with data flow from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“In view of technical issues with data flow from ICMR database, a lesser number of Covid tests and positives has been reported in today’s bulletin. As and when the full data is ported, the same shall be reconciled and reported in the following days bulletin reports,” Karnataka health commissioner D Randeep said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement comes a day after Karnataka reported 816 new infections in a 24-hour-period, taking the total number of active cases to 5180.

The positivity rate in the same period stood at 3.62%, indicating that the coronavirus was spreading fast in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has said that it will take adequate measures as and when required and reintroduced rules to mandate wearing of masks in public spaces.

Data showed that Bengaluru accounted for 1,246 new cases in seven days (ending June 2) from 857 new cases in the week ending on May 25.

This number has since increased exponentially to 4,421 for the week ending June 24, data from the State Covid-19 war room shows.

Bengaluru has contributed 4,002 infections in the seven-day-period ending June 24, data shows. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 52 and 53 infections in the seven-day-period, following the pattern in which large urban centres see the rise in infections which later spreads to the rural parts of the state in the three waves earlier.

With over 12 million residents out of the estimated 70 million population in the state, Bengaluru accounts for 4,567 active cases.

Bengaluru accounts for 69 hospitalisations of which 10 are in the intensive care units.

There are 33 active clusters in Bengaluru and 30 budding clusters, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There are 122 wards out of the 198 which have more than 10 cases in Bengaluru, data shows, and the city has a positivity rate 3.88%.

Since the beginning of June, Bengaluru has seen its daily infections rise consistently from 200 infections per day to 776 in a 24-hour period, as reported on Saturday.

Most of Bengaluru’s clusters are in Mahadevapura with 31 and two in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, data from BBMP shows.