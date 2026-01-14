Karnataka LoP criticises Congress govt for ‘prioritising’ Rahul Gandhi over German Chancellor's visit

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the state government's top leadership for "prioritising" party leader Rahul Gandhi's transit at Mysuru airport over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit. R Ashoka (HT_PRINT)

Questioning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for missing Merz's visit, the BJP leader alleged that they prioritised "high command pleasing" over the state's global standing.

R Ashoka further termed their actions as a "missed opportunity" for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka.

Highlighting the significance of the German Chancellor's visit, he said, "Any other responsible Chief Minsiter would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka."

"While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty," he added in a post on X.

His reaction came after Congress had raised strong objections when Rahul Gandhi was not invited to a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit last year.

R Ashoka said that welcoming the head of a country was "relegated to the back seat" for "political loyalty", accusing the top Karnataka leadership of "disregarding" the state's interests.

"Welcoming the head of state from one of the world's strongest economies was relegated to the back seat." Political loyalty and "high command pleasing" took priority over Karnataka's global standing," he said.

"This is not just bad optics - it reflects a deep disregard for the state's interests. Karnataka deserves leadership that puts the state before the party, the state's progress before power politics, and global opportunities before political appeasement," he added.

German Chancellor Merz had visited the Indian headquarters of German tech major Bosch and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science.

On the other hand, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport. Shivakumar was also seen talking to Rahul Gandhi alone amid the power tussle for the CM post. (ANI)