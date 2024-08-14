Karnataka minister seeks review of five guarantee schemes

Public works department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday ignited a debate by suggesting that Karnataka’s guarantee schemes should be revised to ensure that only economically weaker sections benefit, potentially saving the state exchequer an estimated ₹10,000 crore annually. During a media interaction in Bengaluru, Jarkiholi said that the intention behind the guarantee schemes is to uplift the poor, not to provide benefits to the wealthy. (HT Photo)

During a media interaction in Bengaluru, Jarkiholi said that the intention behind the guarantee schemes is to uplift the poor, not to provide benefits to the wealthy. “I am not advocating for the discontinuation of these schemes. However, there’s a growing concern that these benefits should be targeted towards those in need, rather than the affluent. This sentiment is being echoed in various social circles, from hotels to workplaces,” he said.

He further said that even government employees have signed up for these schemes though it is widely believed that they should not qualify for such benefits. Jarkiholi, a close confidant of chief minister Siddaramaiah, noted that the opposition parties are also questioning the rationale behind providing these benefits to wealthier people and are urging the government to focus exclusively on those who are economically disadvantaged.

Earlier this year, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting the state budget announced ₹1,20,373 crore for welfare programmes, of which a whopping 43% ( ₹52,000 crore) was set aside for the five guarantee schemes– Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Anna Bhagya. These schemes were part of the Congress’ poll promises that ensured a thumping victory for the part in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing concerns about the possible impact of revising these schemes on the government’s popularity, Jarkiholi clarified, “There is no talk of scrapping these guarantees. Such decisions require deliberation at the Cabinet and legislative party levels, not at an individual level.”

Minister for large and medium industries and infrastructure MB Patil echoed Jarkiholi’s sentiments, expressing support for limiting the benefits to BPL families. “With 82% of our state’s population falling under BPL, it makes sense to ensure that they are the primary beneficiaries,” Patil stated. He also acknowledged the need for a comprehensive review of the schemes, suggesting that the government would take appropriate measures in due course.

Home minister G Parameshwara, however, refrained from commenting, saying that such decisions should be made collectively in cabinet meetings to avoid creating confusion. “Individual opinions hold little weight in this matter; it must be decided at the cabinet level,” he said.

Forest, ecology and environment minister Eshwar Khandre said that there won’t be any changes in the guarantee schemes and it would continue as it was right now. “More than one crore families have come out of the poverty line. Guarantee schemes are helping to eradicate poverty in the state,” he said, adding that it has boosted the purchasing power of the people and the state’s economy had improved due to these schemes. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the schemes will continue,” he said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) latched onto Jarkiholi’s statement. BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra said the state government is “unable to take the burden of ‘freebies’ as it has no money to do it.” “In this background, it should not be surprising if the Congress leaders, who have raised objections against the guarantees through the Ministers, not only try to curtail these guarantees but stop them altogether,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka said these five guarantees were bound to meet “such a fate” as they were introduced by the Congress government without “guaranteeing financial resources.” A section of Congress MLAs have said in recent times that because of the guarantees, there is a funds crunch for taking up development works in their constituencies.