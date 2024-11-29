Karnataka seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha booked over ‘no voting rights for Muslims’ comments

An FIR has been filed against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his controversial remarks about denying voting rights to Muslims. He suggested that a law should be enacted to strip Muslims of their voting power, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday. Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji.(YouTube)

Kumara Chandrashekaranatha made the statement during a protest organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Tuesday, in response to notices issued by Karnataka's Waqf Board.

In his speech, the seer called for unity to protect farmers and their land, and argued that Muslims should be denied voting rights. He also criticised the Waqf Board, saying that taking someone else's land is against “Dharma”.

What did Kumara Chandrashekaranatha exactly say?

"Everyone should fight against the injustice being caused to farmers... it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice... someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," Kumara Chandrashekaranatha said

However, on Wednesday, he apologised for his statement, calling it a “slip of the tongue”.

He clarified, saying that Muslims are also citizens of the country and, like others, have the right to vote.

Following a complaint by a social worker, an FIR was filed against him at the Upparpet police station on Wednesday. Police said, "We have registered a case against him (Swamiji) under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Thursday to extend the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill's term until the end of the 2025 Budget Session.

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal mentioned that during the committee's meeting on Wednesday, it was revealed that disputes over Waqf property ownership exist in about six states. Given these ongoing disputes, the decision was made to extend the committee's term.