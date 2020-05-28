Karnataka suspends all transport from 5 states to stem Covid-19 spread

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:22 IST

Karnataka on Thursday announced that it was suspending arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, ANI reported.

Among these five states, Maharashtra has the largest number of Covid-19 cases at over 56,000 followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 18,000 and Gujarat with more than 15,00 cases. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have over 7,000 cases each.

Karnataka recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday to take the state’s tally to 2533, the state’s health department said.

Domestic flights which resumed on Monday after a two month lockdown will now not be able to fly into Bangalore form these five states.

Much of the rail traffic in recent times has been Shramik Special trains ferrying stranded migrant workers home to different parts of the country.

Among the five states that it has put on the blacklist, Karnataka shares borders with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.