e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka suspends all transport from 5 states to stem Covid-19 spread

Karnataka suspends all transport from 5 states to stem Covid-19 spread

Among these five states, Maharashtra has the largest number of Covid-19 cases at over 56,000 followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 18,000 and Gujarat with more than 15,00 cases. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have over 7,000 cases each.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 19:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security man checks the ID of staff before entering the Kempe Gowda International Airport following the resumption of domestic airline services from tomorrow, in Bengaluru on Sunday.
A security man checks the ID of staff before entering the Kempe Gowda International Airport following the resumption of domestic airline services from tomorrow, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI file photo)
         

Karnataka on Thursday announced that it was suspending arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, ANI reported.

Among these five states, Maharashtra has the largest number of Covid-19 cases at over 56,000 followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 18,000 and Gujarat with more than 15,00 cases. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have over 7,000 cases each.

Karnataka recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday to take the state’s tally to 2533, the state’s health department said.

Domestic flights which resumed on Monday after a two month lockdown will now not be able to fly into Bangalore form these five states.

Much of the rail traffic in recent times has been Shramik Special trains ferrying stranded migrant workers home to different parts of the country.

Among the five states that it has put on the blacklist, Karnataka shares borders with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

tags
top news
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Karnataka suspends all transport from 5 states to stem Covid-19 spread
Karnataka suspends all transport from 5 states to stem Covid-19 spread
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
Speaking for migrant workers | HT Editorial
Speaking for migrant workers | HT Editorial
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In