High-security number plates must in vehicles registered before 2019: Karnataka transport department

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2023 01:45 AM IST

The transport department has mandated installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) to all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019

Bengaluru: The Karnataka transport department has mandated installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP), in all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

Bengaluru: About 20 million vehicles were registered in Karnataka before 2019 (PTI)
In an order issued on August 17, the department advised the vehicle owners to comply with the mandatory high-security registration plates or face a fine ranging from 500 to 1000.

According to the officials, this is being done to bring conformity with the license in the vehicles across the state. All new vehicles come with high security number plates.

The high security number plates have features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. The transport department said the unique features of high security number plates cannot be tampered with.

About 20 million vehicles were registered in Karnataka before 2019. The officials said special camps are being organised at regional transport offices to provide the high security number plates to vehicles owners. Online registration to get the number plates is also being provided.

Friday, August 25, 2023
