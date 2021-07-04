Home / India News / Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from Monday
Karnataka has 48,116 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.(PTI Photo)
Karnataka has 48,116 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.(PTI Photo)
india news

Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from Monday

  • The government has requested the commuters to follow Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of Covid.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST

The Namma Metro Train Services of Karnataka will be available from 7am to 8pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours fromMonday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

The government has requested the commuters to follow Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of Covid.

Karnataka has 48,116 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka metro stations
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.