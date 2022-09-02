Karnataka: Teacher burns 3-year-old’s genitals for urinating in shorts, held

A 28-year-old assistant teacher at an anganwadi day care centre in Karnataka’s Tumkur district has been booked for allegedly burning the private parts of a three-year-old boy for frequently wetting his pants in the classroom, police said on Friday.

The boy was admitted to a government hospital and was discharged after treatment. He is currently recovering at home, they added.

The purported incident took place on Monday but came to light on Friday after the toddler’s family approached police to register a first information report (FIR) against the teacher.

The teacher, Rashmi K P, was subsequently booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) of Indian Penal Code, police said.

In their complaint, the family alleged the teacher at the anganwadi centre at Godekere burnt the toddler’s private parts for frequently wetting his pants, Tumkur superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said.

“The boy was reportedly frequently wetting his pants. To stop that, they burnt his private part,” Shahapurwad said.

The boy, along with his father and brother, had recently moved to Godekere from Chikmagalur after his mother passed away.

The accused teacher initially tried to apologise and resolve the matter to avoid any legal action. The child’s family, however, insisted on strict action and registered an FIR on Friday, the SP said.

On Sunday, residents of Godekere village sent a letter to a woman and child development officer, accusing anganwadi workers of torturing the children there, news agency PTI reported.

Based on the complaint, government officer G Honnappa visited the village to inquire into the matter. They also questioned Rashmi who said she was only trying to scare the child with a matchstick, but it accidentally caught fire, resulting in the boy sustaining burns, police officials said.

The women and child welfare department has issued a notice to the teacher.

