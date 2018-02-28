Karti Chidambaram arrested: A timeline of INX Media case

Following is the chronology of events relating to INX Media case in which Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday was arrested and sent to one-day CBI custody by a Delhi court:

*May 15, 2017: CBI files FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti’s father was the Union Finance Minister.

*June 16: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Bureau of Immigration, under Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti.

*Aug 10: Madras HC stays the LOCs issued against Karti and four others holding that they were prima facie “unwarranted”.

*Aug 14: The Supreme Court stays Madras HC order staying Centre’s LOC issued against Karti.

*Aug 18: SC asks Karti to appear before CBI on August 23.

*Sep 11: CBI tells SC it has furnished details in a sealed cover on the probe about “possible transactions” in foreign countries and 25 alleged offshore properties of Karti Chidambaram.

*Sep 22: CBI tells SC that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

*Oct 9: Karti seeks SC’s nod to visit the United Kingdom to get his daughter admitted at the Cambridge University and expresses willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there.

*Oct 9: P Chidambaram tells SC that the BJP-led government has been carrying on a “politically-motivated vendetta” against him and his son.

*Nov 20: SC allows Karti to visit UK for daughter’s admission.

*Dec 8: Karti moves SC challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

*Jan 31, 2018: SC remands back to the Madras HC, the pleas relating to issuance of two LOCs against Karti and others.

*Feb 16: Karti’s CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his “ill-gotten wealth” in India and abroad.

*Feb 28: Karti arrested by CBI at Chennai aiport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

