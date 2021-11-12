Kasganj custodial death: Report sought from UP govt, says nat'l minorities panel chief

The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and director general of police on the custodial death of a Muslim youth in Kasganj district.

The commission’s head, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura, said once a report came in, a team would visit the place and ensure no injustice was meted out to anyone based on his caste or religion.

“We have asked for a report from the UP government -- from the chief secretary and DGP. Once we get the report, we'll visit the place and see that no injustice is done to anyone on the basis of his caste and religion,” Lalpura was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A 22-year-old man, Altaf, who had been called for questioning at Kasganj police station for having “eloped” with a minor Hindu girl, died in custody on Tuesday. While his family members alleged he was killed by staff on duty, police have claimed Altaf had died by suicide.

Police said the youth strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up. However, five policemen were suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, his father Chand Mian said he was threatened by officials that his son’s body will not be handed over to him if he spoke against the police. He said had not willingly affixed his thumbprint to a document saying his son was depressed and died by suicide.

“I did what I was told to do by the police,” he said.