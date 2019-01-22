Kashmir cut off as avalanche blocks Jawahar Tunnel on Qazigund side

An avalanche hit Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway into Kashmir, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway cutting off road connectivity between the Himalayan valley and the rest of the country again on Tuesday.

Officials said early in the morning an avalanche hit south Kashmir’s Qazigund region, which connects the Valley to Jammu and ultimately north India. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

SP Traffic, rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad said a part of the avalanche over the Pir Panjal Mountains hit the tunnel, blocking both its tubes on the Qazigund side.

“It has been snowing on both ends of the tunnel (Qazigund from Kashmir side and Banihal from Jammu side). There was already a warning by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) about avalanches. We suspect the gates of the tunnel may have suffered some damage. No loss of life or property has been reported,” Ahmad said.

Both openings on the tunnel’s Qazigund side - around 15 feet high and 2.75 km in length - have been blocked and the authorities are taking extra precautions while clearing the snow.

“There is apprehension that an avalanche might happen again as the snowfall has been heavy. The road clearance authorities are taking extra care keeping in mind the safety of their men,” Ahmad said.

An avalanche at Ladakh’s Khardung La top on Friday had buried 10 civilians and two trucks on Friday. The bodies of seven persons have been recovered so far.

The SP said they will take a decision on opening the road and allowing passage of stranded vehicles from the Banihal side once the weather improves and the road situation becomes clear.

Traffic on the strategic 295-km highway from Srinagar to Jammu, and vice versa, was halted from Monday as the road was blocked due to snow accumulation at the Nowgam-Jawahar Tunnel-Qazigund Sector. The Mughal road from the Shopian side also remains closed due to snow.

Kashmir has experienced multiple spells of snow and rain this January. The latest spell started on Saturday evening.

The weatherman has predicted that the current spell of wet weather will start improving from Wednesday.

“As predicted heavy to very heavy snowfall has been received at most places on the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir barring snow in plains of Kashmir,” said director meteorological centre Srinagar, Sonam Lotus.

The Valley received its first snow of the year on January 2 bringing respite in the chilly conditions which was followed by widespread snowfall on January 5 which had led to the closure of the national highway and disruption in air traffic. January 11 and January 16 also saw snowfall across the Valley.

Many tourists are pouring in to experience the snow-covered meadows, picturesque Himalayan mountains, pine forests and ice streams flowing across the Valley.

The capital Srinagar recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.2 degree Celsius on Monday night while it was minus 4 at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir where it snowed 30 cm. In Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, the mercury showed a minimum of minus 0.2 amid 20 cm snow. Kargil was shivering at minus 12.2 degrees while it was minus 6.8 in Drass.

The intense winter starts in the Valley from December 21 and lasts for a 40-day period followed by 20 days which are less intense and subsequently 10 days of mild cold.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:31 IST