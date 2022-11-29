‘Personal opinion’: Fadnavis on Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday rubbished IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s ‘propaganda’ remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ saying the movie – about the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits – was based on ‘facts and research’ and that Lapid's comments on it were his ‘personal opinion’.

The senior BJP leader, who has previously lauded the movie saying he was left ‘speechless’ after watching it, said, “The film is based on facts and research related to the subject. It was duly censored by the board. I haven't read the statement but it may be his personal opinion.”

On Sunday, at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Israeli screenwriter and director Nadav Lapid – who was the jury chair – criticised Agnihotri's movie calling it a “vulgar propaganda” that was “inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”.

“I feel totally comfortable to share these feelings with you on stage since the feeling we felt at this festival can truly accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and for life,” he had said at the televised event.

Amit Malviya - the head of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell - denounced Lapid's remarks, comparing it to the denial of the Holocaust.

“For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called 'Schindler's List' propaganda, just like some are doing to The Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what,” he said.

A former Israeli ambassador, Daniel Carmon, termed Lapid's remarks “unfortunate”, while Israel ambassador Naor Gilon and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher are also among those to have criticised Lapid. At the same time, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defended him.

A police complaint has been filed against the Israeli filmmaker for his controversial remarks.