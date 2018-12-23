Kashmir shivers, Keylong in Himachal Pradesh records -8.8 degree celsius

The night temperatures in the Valley went below the freezing point on Friday night as the cold conditions tightened grip on the second day of ‘Chillai Kalan’- the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and the temperature drops considerably.

Weather office said that mercury dropped to minus 5.4°C on Friday night in capital Srinagar while Leh experienced the coldest night of the winter so far with a low of minus 15.8° C. Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Shimla and Manali experienced another sunny day on Saturday. According to the department, the state’s higher reaches stayed in the grip of extreme cold with unusually low temperatures in most of the popular tourist spots like Narkanda, Kasauli, and Dalhousie.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 11:21 IST