KCR steps up poll campaign, urges people to vote wisely

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao kicked off the poll campaign for his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hanamkonda district on Sunday and urged the voters to not get carried away by the promises being made by the Opposition parties, but think wisely and vote for a government that will ensure the continuity of welfare and development. K Chandrashekar Rao (ANI)

The 119-member assembly is slated to go to polls on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

Addressing a rally – the first after the announcement of the poll schedule – at Husnabad in the district, KCR told voters that during elections political parties make many empty promises. “Some parties are asking the voters to give them one chance to rule the state... you have given them enough chances. They ruled the country for several decades. What have they done for the people?” he asked, indirectly referencing the Congress.

The BRS chief pointed out that even after 75 years of independence, the condition of weaker sections remains the same, and that the Dalits are living in poverty. “Who is responsible for this? You are aware of all the issues. So, think wisely and exercise your franchise with utmost caution...,” he said.

Talking about the formation of Telangana, KCR said that when the state was carved out 10 years ago it had many problems, and now Telangana has become the number one state with regard to per capita income, power consumption, and drinking water supply in the past nine-and-a-half years of the BRS rule. “We faced many challenges, and we took up the responsibility of steering the state on the path of development. We called all economic experts and held discussions for over three months to lay out a comprehensive development plan. Now, we are no.1 in per capita income, industrialisation, informational technology, infrastructure development and creation of employment,” he said.

The BRS president also highlighted the various initiatives taken by his government that have catered to the needs of every section of the society. “Compare the situation in your area before 2014 and now and you can judge how much the government has done for you,” he said.

Recalling that he had started his assembly poll campaign for the 2018 assembly polls in Husnabad and come out victorious, KCR said the constituency would lead the BRS to victory.

Promising that he will take the responsibility of fulfilling all the needs of the people in Husnabad, KCR appealed to the voters to bless the BRS and bring it back to power for the third time and ensure that development continues in the state.

PCC president A Revanth Reddy said KCR had made the state bankrupt and was still making tall claims about the development. “If the state is not financially bankrupt, every month employees and support pensioners should be credited to their accounts on the first date of every month. Only then will people believe that the promises he is making will be implemented,” he said.

HT reached out to the BJP for a response but did not get one immediately.

