KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Hall tickets releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Test, Kerala will release KEAM Admit Card 2025 on April 10, 2025. The time of release of KEAM hall ticket has not been shared yet. Candidates who will appear for the the entrance examination for admission to engineering/pharmacy courses can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2025 exam will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2025. On all days, the exam will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For the Engineering Entrance Examination, mathematics will have 75 questions, physics will have 45 questions, and chemistry will have 30 questions that will be answered in 180 minutes. For Pharmacy Entrance Examination there will be 45 questions in Chemistry and 30 questions in Physics to be answered in 90 minutes.

