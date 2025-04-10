KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Hall tickets releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Test, Kerala will release KEAM Admit Card 2025 on April 10, 2025. The time of release of KEAM hall ticket has not been shared yet. Candidates who will appear for the the entrance examination for admission to engineering/pharmacy courses can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in....Read More
The KEAM 2025 exam will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2025. On all days, the exam will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm.
For the Engineering Entrance Examination, mathematics will have 75 questions, physics will have 45 questions, and chemistry will have 30 questions that will be answered in 180 minutes. For Pharmacy Entrance Examination there will be 45 questions in Chemistry and 30 questions in Physics to be answered in 90 minutes.
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Hall ticket release date
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Certificates to be produced during admission
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: The list here
(a) Data sheet issued by CEE.
(b) Certificate to prove Date of Birth.
(c) Original Mark List to prove academic eligibility.
(d) Pass Certificate (if obtained).
(e) Allotment Memo issued by the CEE.
(f) Originals of all the uploaded documents.
(g) Any other documents as mentioned in Clause 11.7.1
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Items allowed inside exam hall
Admit Card
Photo ID proof as per the admit Card
Transparent Ball-Point pen
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Question paper pattern
The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations will be objective, with Multiple-Choice Questions, and based on a single response. For each question, five suggested answers will be given, of which only one will be the most appropriate response. The examinations will be conducted as Computer-Based Tests (CBT Mode) in different sessions.
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Bahrain and Hyderabad exam centres cancelled
The examination centres in Bahrain and Hyderabad are cancelled, as minimum number of applications are not received for the respective centres. The centre allotment of the candidates ,who have opted Bahrain and Hyderabad as first choice ,will be now based on the subsequent preferences of the candidate.
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Official website to check
cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: How to download hall ticket?
1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Know about pharmacy exam
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Pattern for engineering course exam
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: When will exam be held?
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live: Date and time
