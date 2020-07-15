‘Keep Lord Ram out of regional politics’: Ayodhya saints lash out at Nepal PM Oli

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:28 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and saints in Ayodhya have strongly condemned Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli’s statement that real Ayodhya was in Nepal and Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal.

Chairman of Sri Ram Jamabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Tuesday urged Nepalese PM to keep lord Ram out of regional politics.

Oli had made the remarks while speaking at an event to mark birth anniversary of Nepalese poet Bhanubhakta.

“Nepalese PM must keep Lord Ram out of regional politics. His comments on Lord Ram are unwarranted,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

“Lord Ram was a ‘Chakravarti’ emperor and Nepal was also part of his kingdom. Ties between India and Nepal are even older than history. His (Nepalese PM) comments are unfortunate,” added the chief priest.

It may be pointed out that every year ‘Ram Baraat’ (wedding procession of Lord Ram) from Ayodhya leaves for Janakpur in Nepal with much fanfare. Large number of saints take part in the much-awaited annual event.

Commenting on Oli’s remark, Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of the VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, said: “It is at the behest of China that PM of Nepal has given such baseless and unwarranted statement.”

“Nothing can be more absurd than this. All religious scriptures prove that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya here in India,” added Sharma.

Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi, dubbed Oli’s statement as another ploy to divert attention from increasing opposition he is facing in Nepal.

“At present Nepalese PM is under immense pressure from the Opposition to resign from his post. As there is no option left, he has given this absurd statement just to divert attention of people from ongoing political turmoil in the country,” said Das.

“In recently concluded decades’ old Ram Janmabhoomi case in Supreme Court all historical facts were present before the court to prove Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is birth place of Lord Ram,” said Das.

This is second controversy created by Oli in connection with India.

Last month, Nepal cleared a constitution amendment bill to reflect new map in the national emblem kicking off boundary dispute with India.

This map shows Indian territories Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal.