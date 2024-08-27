 ‘Kejriwal promised ₹90 lakh to each Goa election candidate’: CBI to Delhi court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Kejriwal promised 90 lakh to each Goa election candidate’: CBI to Delhi court

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 08:25 PM IST

The Delhi court has extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3 in the excise policy case.

Money generated from the excise ‘scam’ was spent according to the wishes of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a city court on Tuesday.

In its submission before special judge Kaveri Baweja, the central agency said in its submission,“Money has been spent according to the wishes of Kejriwal...the entire money was sent in the funds of AAP."

“He had promised 90 lakh to be given to each candidate of each constituency and there are 40 constituencies in Goa,” PTI quoted the CBI as stating.

ALSO READ: CBI, BJP ‘conspiring’ to keep Kejriwal in jail, alleges AAP

In its submission, the CBI alleged that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair was appointed by the jailed CM to negotiate a deal with the ‘South Group’.

This group, dubbed by the agency as a “cartel of businessmen” and leaders who allegedly paid 100 crore kickbacks to AAP in return for liquor licenses, comprised Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, Arun Pillai, Raghav Magunta, Arun Pillai, Butchibabu Gorantla, P Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Benoy Babu.

ALSO READ: CBI backs Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest: Key to ‘just conclusion’ of probe

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till September 3.(PTI file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till September 3.(PTI file)

As per the agency, AAP appointed MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Durgesh Pathak, as party in-charge for Goa elections. All the money received via kickbacks was spent on his instructions, the agency claimed. The CBI has alleged that all the transactions involving election expenses were made in cash.

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended

The Delhi court has extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3 in the excise policy case. The AAP convenor has been in Tihar jail since being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

ALSO READ: Excise policy case: CBI gets Delhi court's sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

He had got bail from a trial court on June 20. However, the Delhi high court had struck down the bail order a day later. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court on June 22 against the HC court order but was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

On July 11, the top court granted him bail in the money laundering case filed by ED. Kejriwal's colleagues Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who were also arrested by the central agencies, are out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

News / India News / 'Kejriwal promised 90 lakh to each Goa election candidate': CBI to Delhi court
