Kejriwal's birthday pledge has a Sisodia link: 'I miss Manish,' says Delhi CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of his birthday remembered his party colleague, Delhi's former education minister Manish Sisodia. Thanking all those who have wished the Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal said, "But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case." Taking a pledge on his birthday, Kejriwal wrote, "Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy." Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked for all the birthday wishes he received on Wednesday. He said he misses his party colleague Manish Sisodia.

PM Modi was among the first leaders to have wished Kejriwal on Wednesday. Kejriwal acknowledged PM Modi's greetings and thanked him. The Delhi chief minister thanked all others who wished him on his 55th birthday.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Since then he has been in jail as his bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected. The ED arrested him in a money laundering case in connection with the liquor scam in March. His next bail plea hearing in the Supreme Court will be held on September 4.

The liquor policy in question was implemented by the Delhi government in 2021 and was scrapped in 2022 amid allegations of corruption. Sisodia was the excise minister when the policy was framed. He has been accused of giving an unfair advantage to private liquor vendors after being bribed. The AAP denied the scam and reiterated that Manish Sisodia was framed in a false case.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi who was inducted into the cabinet following Sisodia's resignation remembers Sisodia on the occasion of Independence Day. “Even today on Independence Day, the fight for freedom against the tyranny of a few continues. Manish Sisodia ji has made the future of lakhs of children of Delhi. Today it has been 170 days since he was forcibly sent to jail without any reason. Happy Independence Day Sir. Hope you come out soon," Atishi posted on Twitter, now known as X.

