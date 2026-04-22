Kerala: 13 killed, several wounded in massive fire at fireworks storage unit in Thrissur

Thrissur (Keralam) [India], April 21 (ANI): Thirteen people died while several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed on Tuesday. 13 killed, several wounded in massive fire at fireworks storage unit in Thrissur, representational image. (Unsplash)

According to the KSDMA, five people are currently in critical care, two are admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

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Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating he is "pained to hear about the scale of the devastation" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I am shocked to hear of the explosion at the fireworks storage facility in Thrissur, which has taken place only a few days before the Pooram will be held. I am pained to hear about the death of at least six people, and completely numb to hear about the scale of the devastation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this time of grief. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved. The government must deploy every possible means for rescue operations, and all injured must be given the necessary medical attention at the earliest," said Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed that expert medical care be ensured for those injured in the explosion. The Minister instructed the Thrissur Medical College to make all necessary arrangements for their treatment and ordered the deployment of sufficient ambulances, including Kanivu 108 units, to the site.