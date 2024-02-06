Kerala: ABVP, KSU seek action against professor over comment about Godse

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Kerala Student Union (KSU), student wing of the Congress, staged protests in front of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Kozhikode on Monday, demanding action against the professor who praised Nathuram Godse in a Facebook comment. HT Image

“A professor who is expected to impart good values to her students and inspire them in the right direction has extended support to Nathuram Godse, an anti-national who was sentenced to death for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation, on Facebook. This action of a professor teaching at a central government institution is highly unfortunate. We demand action against her,” said Yadukrishna, a national executive member of the ABVP.

The ABVP activists also burnt posters of Godse in front of the institute and said that complaints against the professor have been submitted to the NIT director and the UGC authorities.

Activists of the KSU staged a mock hanging of Godse before the institute gates calling for action against the professor.

The Kunnamangalam police on February 4 registered a case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against A Shaija, a senior faculty member of the department of mechanical engineering at NIT Calicut, for posting an objectionable comment in favour of Godse on Facebook, an officer said.

Under a post, she wrote, “proud of Godse for saving India” before deleting it when a row broke out. Several student outfits submitted complaints at police stations against the professor.

The police have reached out to the NIT authorities and Facebook for more details about the professor and her account.