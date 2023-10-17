Kerala braces for heavy to very heavy rains, orange alert in 4 districts

Kochi: Four districts in Kerala are expected to receive “isolated heavy to very heavy” rainfall on Monday night, the India Meteorological Department said, under the influence of multiple weather systems in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Floodwaters receded from most parts of Thiruvananthapuram city and the larger district on Monday after rainfall eased. Major flooding was reported in the district with dozens of homes overrun by water on Sunday following heavy rainfall. (PTI)

The weather agency has declared code orange alert in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. Eight other districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall and have been issued yellow alerts by the IMD.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move further westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian sea around 21st October,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin on Monday.

It added, “A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level.”

Rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday as well, the agency indicated, with yellow alert issued for four districts.

Revenue minister K Rajan, who holds the charge of disaster management in the state, convened a meeting in the state capital to oversee relief measures and to ensure close coordination of various government departments across the districts.

“Emergency operation centres at the district level are currently functioning 24x7. Directions have been given to provide the helpline numbers of these centres at the taluk and district level to the public. Officials on leave have been requested to rejoin service except in cases of medical emergency,” the minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, floodwaters receded from most parts of Thiruvananthapuram city and the larger district on Monday after rainfall eased. Major flooding was reported in the district with dozens of homes overrun by water on Sunday following heavy rainfall. As of 8 am Sunday, Vellayani area in the district had recorded 216 mm rainfall, followed by Trivandrum city (211.4 mm), Ponmudi (211 mm), Neyyar dam (200.2 mm) and Neyyattinkara (188 mm) as per IMD statistics.

Even though floodwaters receded, residents in the city found it hard to clean their homes after large quantities of mud and slush were deposited. State health minister Veena George asked people in flooded areas to take extreme caution as there was a risk of spread of infectious diseases like leptispirosis. She has called for further strengthening of health surveillance in the districts and increased availability of medicines. Residents and those taking part in rescue operations should take doxicycline tablets as prescribed by health professionals to prevent leptospirosis infection, she said.

