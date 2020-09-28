Kerala CM Vijayan calls for all-party meeting amid surge in Covid cases

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:05 IST

As the Covid-19 case graph continues to go up, the Kerala government has called an all-party meet on Tuesday to discuss ways to contain the pandemic.

In last one week, the state has reported more than 41,000 cases and the test positivity rate has also gone up to 12.59 but mortality rate is 0.4 per cent, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The national test positivity rate is around 8 per cent.

The government has also decided to implement virus control measures stringently. Fine for those who failed to wear a mask will be doubled and in marriage parties, the number of invitees cannot exceed 50. At cremations, only 20 people will be allowed. The CM said strict action will be taken against shops and business establishments if they flout norms.

“Situation is really serious and it is time to step up our containment efforts. There is no room for any laxity and all will have to rise up to the occasion,” the CM said. He said some of the cured patients were showing many post-Covid complications and special clinics will be opened for them.

In view of rising cases, Congress-led United Democratic Front has stopped its ongoing stir against higher education minister KT Jaleel, who was questioned by the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Earlier state health minister KK Shailaja had blamed opposition parties for the recent surge in cases. The state had witnessed violent protests.

On Monday, the state reported 4538 cases; 1,21, 268 people have recovered and there were 57,979 active cases. With 20 deaths, the toll has gone up to 698.

Among new cases, 67 are health workers and Kozhikode district has overtaken Thiruvananthapuram with most Covid cases.