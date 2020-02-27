e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kerala cyanide killings: Jolly Joseph slits her wrist in jail, condition stable

Kerala cyanide killings: Jolly Joseph slits her wrist in jail, condition stable

Jail officials said they got to know about the incident at 4.30 am when fellow inmates alerted them. She reportedly told officials that she cut her wrist with her tooth and sharp edge of the plate used to serve food to the inmates.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Jolly Joseph was arrested with three others for allegedly killing six of her family members by giving them cyanide-laced food.
Jolly Joseph was arrested with three others for allegedly killing six of her family members by giving them cyanide-laced food.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

The prime accused in Kerala cyanide killings, Jolly Joseph (47), tried to commit suicide by slitting her wrist in the Kozhikkode district jail in the early hours of Thursday, jail officials said. She was immediately rushed to the Kozhikkode Medical College Hospital where her condition is stable.

Jail officials said they got to know about the incident at 4.30 am when fellow inmates alerted them. She reportedly told officials that she cut her wrist with her tooth and sharp edge of the plate used to serve food to the inmates. Officials were keeping a close watch on her as earlier too she had shown suicidal tendencies.

She was arrested with three others for allegedly killing six of her family members by giving them cyanide-laced food. The special investigation team that probed the sensational case had filed charge sheets in six murder cases. Her journey came to an abrupt end even as she was planning to get married for the third time.

The special investigation team had arrested four people last October for allegedly killings six members of the Ponnamatam family in Koodathai (Kozhikkode district) in a span of 14 years after giving them cyanide-laced food. These killings which took place between 2002 and 2016 were planned and carried out with clinical precision attracting national attention. The other accused are Mathew, Prachi Kumar and K Manoj, a former CPI (M) leader. Later, the party had expelled him from its primary membership.

The first to get killed in the spate of serial murders were the in-laws of Jolly, retired teacher Anamma Thomas in 2002 and her husband Tom Thomas, also a retired teacher, in 2008. Their son Roy Thomas, (Jolly’s first husband), died in 2011 and another relative Mathew, the brother of Anamma, died in 2014. In 2016, another relative Sily and her one-year-old child died under mysterious circumstances.

All the deaths were “natural” till the police blew the lid off after digging up six graves. During the investigation, the police also found that Jolly had been faking her profession as a professor of the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikkode for 14 years. Among the witnesses are her two children whose statements were recorded before a magistrate. All the four accused have been charged with murder, conspiracy, destroying of evidence, forgery and other charges.

tags
top news
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news