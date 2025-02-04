Kerala: Day before her wedding, 18-year-old woman dies by suicide; boyfriend cuts his wrist

An 18-year-old woman died by suicide in Kerala's Malappuram district a day before her wedding. The woman was in a relationship with her 19-year-old neighbour, NDTV reported. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, her family arranged a different match for her, and she was engaged a week before the wedding. Upset over this, the teenager hanged herself on the terrace of her uncle's home, where she lived after her father's death.

Also Read: Bihar Congress MLA’s son found dead in Patna flat, suicide suspected: Police

NDTV reported that the woman had told her family about her relationship with Sajid (name changed) and her desire to marry him, but they rejected her proposal. Distraught over the impending wedding and engagement, she took her own life. Shortly after, her boyfriend cut his wrist. He was admitted to the Manjeri Medical College and is reportedly safe. Police have opened an investigation into the case of unnatural death, the report added.

Elderly couple found hanging in house in Odisha’s Jajpur

In an unrelated incident, the bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their house at a village in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Monday. Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, it is suspected the couple might have died by suicide, a police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation was started, he said.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the report. The reason behind their death can be ascertained after we get the report,” the officer said.

As per the police complaint, the couple’s only son who works in a private firm in Bhubaneswar could not contact his parents over the phone, following which he asked a friend to visit them.

His friend reached the house and spotted the bodies of the couple hanging in a room, the officer added.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).