Kerala gold smuggling case: Multiple raids carried out in Thiruvananthapuram

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:50 IST

As part of the probe into Kerala gold smuggling case, the investigation agencies on Wednesday carried out multiple raids in Thiruvananthapuram.

A raid was carried out at Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL), under the IT department where the accused Swapna Suresh used to work. The raid lasted more than one hour.

Meanwhile, the Customs carried out a raid in the flat near secretariat where M Sivasankar used to reside.

This comes after the accused during interrogation revealed that they met in this flat.

Earlier also Customs had carried out a raid in this flat. It is learned that Customs is corroborating evidence to ascertain whether the gold smuggling plan was hatched in this flat.

The NIA special court in Kochi on Monday had sent Swapna Suresh and Nair to NIA custody for eight days until July 21 in the relating to the smuggling of gold via a diplomatic channel into Kerala.

The Customs Department had on Wednesday questioned M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister for over nine hours at the Customs House here in connection with the case.

The case pertains to 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage that was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested.