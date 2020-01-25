Kerala headmaster gets 20-years in jail for raping minor

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 18:43 IST

A Kerala school headmaster who sexually assaulted a minor girl student on several occasions has been sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment on Saturday. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) court in Kasaragod has also directed the government to pay Rs 10 lakh relief to the victim’s family.

According to the prosecution, the headmaster of the Chullikara lower primary school, Rajan Nair, had repeatedly raped the class -four student and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. The incident came to light after the minor girl reported uneasiness and taken tot he hospital. Medical tests revealed sexual assault and the headmaster was arrested in Oct 2018.

Nair had approached many courts including the Supreme Court for bail but all turned down his plea. The court, however, ordered relief to the victim to ensure her proper rehabilitation under the amended Pocso Act which has enhanced punishment for sexual offences against children including death penalty apart from adding measures to rehabilitate the victims.

The court said in its verdict that the headmaster exploited the fact that the victim came from a poor family. It also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict and said failure to pay will result in two additional years in jail.